Peng Soon-Liu Ying get past first hurdle in search of Indonesian Open title

JAKARTA, July 17 — Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying was forced into a rubber set before emerging victorious against Indonesia’s young duo, Ronald Ronald-Annisa Saufika, at the 2019 Indonesia Open Badminton Championship, today.

In a gruelling 49-minute match at the Istora Senayan Stadium, the tournament’s fifth-seeded pair defeated the home team, 16-21, 21-7, 21-11.

“This is the first match, so we are still looking for our rhythm. We lost the first set but we managed to control the game afterward,” said Liu Ying.

Having finished the tournament as runners-up in the last edition, the Malaysian pair is looking to bag the title this year, and will face South Korea’s Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yujung in the second round.

Following are the first-round results on the second day of the Indonesia Open involving Malaysian players:

Men’s Doubles: Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira-Ade Yusuf Santoso (INA) bt Chooi Kah Ming-Low Juan Shen (MAS) 21-15, 21-18; Hitoyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe (JPN) bt Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi (MAS) 17-21,21-15, 21-16.

Men’s Singles: Lee Zii Jia (MAS) bt Khosit Phetpradab (THA) 21-14, 21-13.

Women’s Singles: Soniia Cheah (MAS) bt Chai Yan Yan (CHN) 21-8, 21-17.

Mixed Doubles: Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying ( MAS) bt Ronald Ronald-Annisa Saufika (INA) 16-21, 21-7, 21-11.

Mixed Doubles: Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon Jemie (MAS) bt Kohei Gondo-Ayane Kurihara (JPN) 21-12, 21-8.

Men’s Doubles: Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda (JPN) beat Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (MAS) 17-21, 21-19, 21-14. — Bernama