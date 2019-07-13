FA Cup final: Tickets for Perak fans on sale from July 23

IPOH, July 13 — Perak fans, take note. Tickets for the FA Cup final against Kedah will be on sale from July 23, the Perak Football Association (PAFA) said today.

In a statement posted on Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s Facebook account, PAFA said ticket counters will be opened at 10 locations state-wide, and they include the Perak Stadium here, Gerik, Kuala Kangsar, Parit Buntar and Manjung.

The other counters are in Tapah, Bagan Datuk, Kampung Gajah, Tanjung Malim and Teluk Intan, with all counters to be opened from 10am to 5pm, or until all allocated tickets are sold out.

“Further details, including the specific locations of ticket counters will be informed in due time.

“If tickets are not sold out, then only one counter — the one at the Perak Stadium, will continue selling them the next day (July 24),” the statement read.

Tickets are priced at RM50 for adults, and RM5 for children, with sales limited to two tickets per individual.

Special counters will be opened for 2019 season pass holders as well as holders of ticket stubs from the June 29 Perak-Pahang second leg semifinal match, with each stub holder entitled to one ticket only, the statement read.

Perak qualified for their first FA Cup final in 14 years and will be playing four-time champion Kedah at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on July 27. — Bernama