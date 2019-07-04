Natasha Oon eyes second Selangor Amateur Open crown at Danau Golf Club

Oon is hoping for a fast start at the Selangor Amateur Open this weekend. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Natasha Andrea Oon is aiming to win her second Selangor Amateur Open title this weekend at the Danau Golf and Country Club to add to her first in 2017.

The 17-year-old’s golf game has gone from strength to strength since securing a scholarship to study at San Jose State University in California, last year and she made quite an entrance into US collegiate golf when she won the Minnesota Invitational in September 2018.

In March this year, she then bagged her second title at The Golf Rush tournament in California.

She shot a final round two-under 70 at the Old Ranch Country Club to come from seven shots down to tie for first place with teammate Abegail Arevalo from the Philippines.

Back in Malaysia for the summer holiday, Natasha said she hates being idle at home and decided to take another crack at the title and keep her competitive juices flowing.

Last month, she showed how far her game has improved by emerging as the women’s champion at the 117th Malaysian Amateur Open (MAO) in Kuching.

She carded a 12-under 276, beating closest rival Lawry Flynn by three strokes.

“I want to be competitive and keep competing even on my off time and playing in these tournaments affords me valuable some World Amateur Ranking points,” said Natasha.

“The field this year is strong with several girls also plying their trade in the collegiate golf scene coming back to play as well.

“I feel good and I feel my game’s come a ways since going to the US. I’ve been working with Pat Hurst and Dana Dormann,” said Natasha when met.

Apart from her two wins in the US, Natasha also helped her “Spartans” college team qualify for the Nationals (the national level golf tournament) after making it through the regional qualifiers.

The Spartans did not win but Natasha gained her best result of the season, finishing in ninth place at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Women’s Golf Championship.

The feat earned her a spot in the second team for the Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association (WCGA) Division 1 All-America honoree for the 2018-19 season

“Ninth place was extremely good as I never expected to finish that high,” said Natasha.

“I’m actually coming into the tournament on the back of my best score yet a 64 at Kelab Golf Sabah where I was competing in the Amateur Open there.

“My club shots and putting were really good that day and my dad was with me that day so it all came together.”

Despite all that, Natasha is not setting herself any goals this weekend. For her, performing well in a tournament meant playing carefree and, most importantly, having fun.

“So many people treat the game so seriously; I refuse to,” said Natasha.

“For me it’s all about what I want to achieve, setting my own goals and not worrying about others expectations.

“There are a lot of talented girls playing this weekend and I just want to go out have fun and play my own game and not worry about other people’s expectations of me.

“As for my future goals and expectations this year, to be honest, I’ve already crossed off some,” she said with a chuckle.

“I won the college tournament and finished top-10 in Nationals. But If I have to set one I would say I’d like to start my sophomore (second year of college or university) really well. Hopefully win another title, but mainly I want to enjoy my college life.”

The Selangor Amateur Open will see 91 men and 27 women players compete for golfs top amateur title.

In 2017 Natasha beat 12 others to win the title with a combined score of 225 over three days. She beat Khaw Wen Jun by three strokes.