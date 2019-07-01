KAFA president nomination: Wan Abdul Rahim needs time to decide

KOTA BHARU, July 1 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Kelantan chief Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah has not ruled out contesting the Kelantan Football Association president’s post at its extraordinary general meeting-cum-elections on July 6.

Wan Abdul Rahim said he will give the move some good thought before making a final decision soon, especially now that he has joined the list of those nominated for the post.

“All nominees have been given time to decide (by KAFA) and I will consider the move,” he said when contacted today.

According to media reports, KAFA had received four nominations so far for the president’s post, and besides Wan Abdul Rahim, the three others are Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BERSATU) vice-president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, fomer KAFA president Tan Sri Annuar Musa and businessman Datuk Seri Amril Aiman Abdul Aziz.

The EGM was called after former president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan, who became the first woman to helm KAFA in September 2017, caved in to calls by various parties for her to resign. — Bernama