JDT held 1-1 by PKNP FC

JDT player Diogo Luis Santo (right) in action with PKNP FC players during their Super League match in Kuala Lumpur June 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) drew 1-1 with PKNP FC at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium in Perak tonight but remain firmly at the top of the Super League.

The result did not affect the position of the Southern Tigers, who are the runaway leaders with 40 points from 16 matches.

Diogo Luis Santo put JDT ahead in the fourth minute before Ramon Da Silva Costa equalised for the home team in the 14th minute.

The visitors had a chance to take the lead again but the penalty shot taken by Gonzalo Cabrera in the 54th minute was off target.

JDT were reduced to 10 men after Mohd Afiq Fazail was sent out on receiving his second yellow card in the 76th minute.

Pahang remain in second spot although they were held to a goalless draw by Kedah at Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Setar.

Perak moved up two spots to sixth after scoring a 1-0 win over Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC) at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium in Kelana Jaya through Brazilian import Ronaldo Henrique Silva’s effort in the 19th minute.

PJ City FC were reduced to 10 players after skipper S. Subramaniam was given the marching orders for receiving his second yellow card in the 67th minute.

Felda United edged PKNS FC 5-4 in a dramatic encounter at Stadium Tun Abdul Razak in Jengka, Pahang.

The five goals of ‘The Fighters’ were scored by Thiago Junio De Aquino in the fourth minute, skipper Muhammad Hadin Azman (44th min), Muhammad Faiz Mazlan (47th min), and Singapore international Mohammad Khairul Amri Mohammad Kamal (51st and 55th min).

PKNS FC’s goals were scored by Kpah Sean Sherman in the 15th minute, Tamirlan Kozubaev (60th min), Muhammad Jafri Muhammad Firdaus (71st min) and Rodney Celvin Akwensivie (81st min).

PKNS FC was awarded a penalty kick at the end of the first half but Felda United goalkeeper Norazlan Razali managed to save the shot taken by Gabriel Guerra.

In the Premier League, Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) strengthened their position at the top with a 5-0 thrashing of Terengganu FC II (TFC II) at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium in Johor Bahru.

The victory, their eighth, saw JDT II collecting 29 points from 15 matches.

Argentinian import Nicholas Alberto Fernandez emerged the hero of JDT II by netting a hattrick in the 13th, 17th and 89th minutes, while Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah Usman and D. Saarvindran scored one each in the 50th and 72nd minutes respectively.

Kelantan and UiTM FC collected a point each when they drew 0-0 at Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV in Kota Baru. — Bernama