Real Madrid sign French full back Mendy from Lyon

Lyon’s Ferland Mendy (left) has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid. — Picture by Reuters/Stringer

MADRID, June 13 ― Real Madrid signed French left back Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyonnais yesterday for €48 million (RM225 million) in the latest bid to strengthen their side for next season.

The move, confirmed by both clubs, took the La Liga club's summer spending to an estimated €300 million as they attempt to bounce back from a trophyless 2018-19 season during which they employed three coaches.

The club have also signed Belgium forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea for around €100 million as well as Serbia striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, Brazilian Rodrygo from Santos and central defender Eder Militao from Porto.

Mendy, who has signed a six-year contract, joined Lyon in 2017 from Le Havre. The 24-year-old made 79 appearances, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

He has played four times for France since making his debut in November in a friendly against Uruguay.

Real Madrid will pay an initial €48 million for Mendy with a possible further €5 million in incentive payments. ― Reuters