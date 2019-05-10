Nicol cruises into Manchester Open second round

Datuk Nicol David got off to a flying start by advancing into the second round of the Manchester Open Squash Tournament. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol David got off to a flying start by advancing into the second round of the Manchester Open Squash Tournament in England yesterday (today in Malaysia).

The eight-time world champion registered an 11-5, 11-6 and 11-8 win in just 23 minutes against American youngster, Haley Mendez in the first round at the National Squash Centre in Manchester, according to the tournament website.

“It’s great to play Haley in Manchester on the glass court — we go way back when I stayed at her house during a tournament at Brooklyn Heights. I’ve seen her since she was like 10/11 years old, so coming here and playing her is a treat and I’m so pleased to see how she is playing and she made me work hard for my money,” said Nicol.

“Coming back to Manchester, I have so many fond memories after playing the Commonwealth Games here in 2002 and playing so many tournaments — the British and the Worlds all here, such great memories,” added the 35-year-old Penangite who is set to retire at the end of this season.

Nicol will meet third seed, Sarah-Jane Perry of England in the second round, late today. Sarah received a bye in the first round. — Bernama