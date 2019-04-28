Malay Mail

Yamaguchi races to Japan’s first Asia women’s title

Published 23 minutes ago on 28 April 2019

Akane Yamaguchi became the first Japanese to win the Badminton Asia Championships women’s title today. — AFP pic
SHANGHAI, April 28 — Akane Yamaguchi became the first Japanese to win the Badminton Asia Championships women’s title today with an emphatic victory over China’s He Bingjiao.

The third seed, a silver medallist two years ago, comfortably defeated fifth-seeded He 21-19, 21-9 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The 21-year-old Yamaguchi, a former world number one, raced out of the blocks in both games against her stunned opponent, who is a year older.

Yamaguchi went 12-2 up in the first game and was ahead 11-1 in the second on the way to the title in just 42 one-sided minutes. — AFP

