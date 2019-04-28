Yamaguchi races to Japan’s first Asia women’s title

Akane Yamaguchi became the first Japanese to win the Badminton Asia Championships women’s title today. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, April 28 — Akane Yamaguchi became the first Japanese to win the Badminton Asia Championships women’s title today with an emphatic victory over China’s He Bingjiao.

The third seed, a silver medallist two years ago, comfortably defeated fifth-seeded He 21-19, 21-9 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The 21-year-old Yamaguchi, a former world number one, raced out of the blocks in both games against her stunned opponent, who is a year older.

Yamaguchi went 12-2 up in the first game and was ahead 11-1 in the second on the way to the title in just 42 one-sided minutes. — AFP