Jalani backs BAM’s move in leaving out pros and sending mixed team to Sudirman Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — National badminton legend Datuk Seri Jalani Sidek supports the Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) move in leaving out the professional shuttlers and sending a team comprising juniors and seniors to the 2019 Sudirman Cup mixed team championship.

This, he said, was the best way to give the youngsters exposure and the opportunity to prove their capabilities.

“I support BAM’s decision (to send youngsters and not listing the professional players) because if we had roped in the professional players in this situation, where their ranking is still topsy-turvy, it won’t make a difference... because we are in the same group as China and India.

“But it’s right to field the youngsters and expose them, this is their chance. Without pressure, hopefully, they will give their best as no one is expecting much from them anyway and fans can also see the level the youngsters are at,” he said after the closing ceremony of the Youth and Sports Ministry-Nusa Mahsuri Badminton Talent Camp Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Bintang Selatan here today.

Sixty-five students took part in the programme, which is an introduction to the basics of the game and to unearth new talents aged between eight and 12.

Jalani, who won a men’s doubles bronze with his brother Razif Sidek at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, also agreed with BAM’s stance in not setting any targets for the Sudirman Cup, which will be held Nanning, China from May 19-26.

“The shuttlers must improve on their game and show their true ability because only then will the fans see that what BAM is doing is relevant. I hope our shuttlers will study their opponents’ game... the coaches too,” he said.

For the record, BAM had decided to send in a list comprising seniors as well as newcomers and leaving out professionals like Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (men’s doubles) and Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (mixed doubles).

It had also listed 20 players but only 16 will be in Nanning for the Sudirman Cup. The other four will be on stand-by in case of injuries.

The 20-player squad:

Men’s singles: Lee Zii Jia, Soong Joo Ven and Cheam June Wei.

Men’s doubles: Aaron Chia-Soh Woi Yik, Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani.

Women’s singles: Goh Jin Wei, Soniia Cheah and Lee Ying Ying.

Women’s doubles: Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean and Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen.

Mixed doubles: Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Chen Tang Jie. — Bernama