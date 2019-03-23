Malaysia edge Afghanistan 2-1 to settle for third place

fKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Malaysia came back from behind to settle for a third place at the 2019 Airmarine Cup after edging Afghanistan 2-1 in the third and fourth place play-off at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here, today.

It was Abassin Alikhil’s own goal which completed Harimau Malaya’s victory after the defender landed the ball into his own net in the 84th minute.

Afghanistan opened the scoresheet in the 31st minute through Faysal Shayesteh’s effort from outside the box and beat skipper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat at his post

Debutante, Mohd Faiz Mohd Nasir tasted his first international goal when he pulled a goal back for Malaysia in the 43rd minute, using his left foot to find the top left corner from outside the box.

Earlier, Muhammad Hadin Azman had the best opportunity to put Malaysia 2-1 ahead in the 60th minute but failed to beat the goalkeeper in one on one situation.

Speaking to reporters after the match, national head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe described today’s win as an important one following their loss to Singapore last Wednesday.

He praised his team’s desire and determination to keep pushing for the winning goal especially in the second half.

“It’s an important win for us...a good moral boost for us. After losing to Singapore, the players realised that we didn’t play well and gave our best in that game.

“Today the players played with more focus and determination especially in the second half. We played very well and dominated the game and we have to keep this momentum for the upcoming matches,” he said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan head coach, Anoush Dastgir blamed the referee for his team’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament.

“I’m really thankful for being invited in this tournament by Malaysia FA, but I’m not so happy about the game today especially about the official referee. It’s a friendly game I can understand, we played against Malaysia I can understand,” he said. — Bernama