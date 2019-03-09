Pandelela misses out on diving bronze in Beijing

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — National diving queen, Pandelela Rinong Pandelela Rinong of Malaysia competes in the women's 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh July 31, 2014. ― Reuters pic Pamg missed out on the bronze medal in the 10m women’s platform event in the second round of the Fina Diving World Second Series in Beijing, China, today.

However, the Sarawak diver showed an improvement in performance and achievement compared to the first round of the World Series in Sagaminara, Japan — where she failed to enter the final.

According to the official website www.fina.org, Pandelela recorded 330.15 points after five dives at the championship taking place at the Beijing National Aquatic Centre.

She was in fifth place after the first two dives but her performance was seen better in the third dive when she managed to boost herself to fourth place.

But, Pandelela was forced to compete fiercely with Canadian, Meaghan Benfeito who won the bronze medal with 336.40 points.

The gold and silver medals were dominated by Chinese divers, Zhang Jiaqi (400.05) and Ren Qian (371.20).

Earlier, Pandelela qualified to the final competition after heading the A semi-finals round by collecting 326.95 points.

For the record, this was the second time Pandelela had missed out on the bronze medal at this championship when she, partnering Nur Dhabitah Sabri, ended in fourth place in the women’s 10m platform synchronised event on the first day of the championship.

Meanwhile, the combination of Lee Mun Yee and young diver, Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya in the 10m platform mixed synchronised event ended at the bottom after collecting 267.00 points.

The gold medal for the event was won by Chinese pair, Si Yajie/Lian Junjie who collected 346.38 points followed by Russian divers, Nikita Shleikher/Iuliia Timoshinina (301.26) and Meaghan Benfeito/Nathan Zsombor-Murray from Canada (300.96). — Bernama