China's Wang jumps into WTA top 50

PARIS, March 4 — With the top women missing the only tournament of the week, China's Wang Yafan seized the chance to snatch her first WTA win and leap into the top 50 in the rankings.
The Chinese player beat American Sofia Kenin in the final in Acapulco on Saturday and today climbed 16 places to 49th. Kenin rose two spots to 33.
Sloane Stephens, the only Top 20 player in action in Mexico, lost in the second round. That did not alter her fourth place in an unchanged Top 20, with Naomi Osaka still comfortably at number one.
WTA top 20
1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,871 pts
2. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,727
3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,605
4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,277
5. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 5,145
6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,900
7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,885
8. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,880
9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565
10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,406
11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,325
12. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 3,285
13. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,117
14. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 2,985
15. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,780
16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,745
17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,726
18. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,607
19. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,460
20. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,430
...
33. Sofia Kenin (USA) 1,564 (+2)
49. Wang Yafan (CHN) 1,142 (+16) — AFP