China's Wang jumps into WTA top 50

China's Wang Yafan celebrates winning the Acapulco Open with the trophy. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 4 — With the top women missing the only tournament of the week, China's Wang Yafan seized the chance to snatch her first WTA win and leap into the top 50 in the rankings.

The Chinese player beat American Sofia Kenin in the final in Acapulco on Saturday and today climbed 16 places to 49th. Kenin rose two spots to 33.

Sloane Stephens, the only Top 20 player in action in Mexico, lost in the second round. That did not alter her fourth place in an unchanged Top 20, with Naomi Osaka still comfortably at number one.

WTA top 20

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,871 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,727

3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,605

4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,277

5. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 5,145

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,900

7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,885

8. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,880

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,406

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,325

12. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 3,285

13. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,117

14. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 2,985

15. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,780

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,745

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,726

18. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,607

19. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,460

20. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,430

...

33. Sofia Kenin (USA) 1,564 (+2)

49. Wang Yafan (CHN) 1,142 (+16) — AFP