Juventus keeper Audero completes move to Sampdoria after loan spell

Sampdoria's Indonesian goalkeeper Emil Audero reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter and Sampdoria on February 17, 2019. — AFP pic

MILAN, Feb 27 — Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero has officially joined Serie A rivals Sampdoria for €20 million (RM92.7 million) after completing a successful loan spell with the Genoa club.

Italian champions Juventus said yesterday that the transfer fee for Audero will be paid by their Serie A rivals over the next four years.

The Juventus youth product joined Sampdoria at the start of the season after a one-year loan at Italian second-tier club Venezia.

The 22-year-old Audero has made 25 league appearances so far this season. — Reuters