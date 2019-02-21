Perlis FA must be held responsible for financial crisis, says former player

KANGAR, Feb 21 — The Perlis Football Association (PFA) must take responsibility and resolve the financial crisis that has seen the Northern Lions being kicked out of the Malaysia League (M-League) this season, according to Manja Man, who used to play for Perlis back in the 1990s.

He said PFA should quickly get sponsors and fix their financial situation as preparation for their return to the league.

Although he blamed the PFA management for failing to resolve the crisis, especially the players’ salary arrears, he was confident that supporters would throng the stadium again if they could resolve all the problems.

“Although PFA president Datuk Ahmad Amizal Shaifit Ahmad Rafie has promised a solution, yet he failed to fulfil his promise to the players,” he said when contacted today.

The PFA management is reported to owe the salaries of 18 players amounting to RM460,000 while this season’s players have not been paid since last December.

Yesterday, the Malaysia Football League (MFL) kicked Perlis out of the M-League after the team’s financial statement showed insufficient funds to manage the team in this season’s M-League.

Perlis have played three matches so far this season, winning one and losing twice.

Meanwhile, former Menteri Besar and PFA president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim told the state government to take responsibility and help Perlis return to action in the league.

“When the team win, every takes credit, but when the team lose, everyone shies away,” he told Bernama via WhatsApp today without elaborating.

A Perlis supporter, 26-year-old Mohamad Firdaus Husin said he would always save some money from selling vegetables just to watch the team’s matches at the Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium.

“That’s why I am very disappointed and angry that Perlis have been kicked out,” he said. — Bernama