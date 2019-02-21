Jin Wei advances to semi-finals at National Badminton Championship

Goh Jin Wei beat N. Saranya to advance to the semi-finals of the 2019 National Badminton Championship in Ipoh. ― Bernama file pic

POH, Feb 21 ― Top seeded player Goh Jin Wei continues her advance to the semi-finals of the 2019 National Badminton Championship after beating N. Saranya 21-11, 21-9, this evening.

Jin Wei,19, prior to this, easily got past the quarters-finals of the women’s singles by beating Lee Zii Yi 21-13, 21-13 in 26 minutes.

The two-time world junior champion said despite successfully advancing to the semi-finals, her performance today must be remedied.

“I am not so happy with the game today, I made many mistakes and I will correct my actions in the subsequent match.

“Tomorrow, I will play as best as possible to reclaim the women’s singles national championship,” she told reporters when met at the Perak Badminton Arena here today.

In the meantime, the national mixes doubles Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying, who were now an independent pair, also booked a ticket to the semi-finals after beating the Goh Soon Huat and Cheah Yee See combination 21-19, 25-23.

Peng Soon said their appearance at the championship was aimed at sprucing up their game.

“This is a very good chance for us to train and to date our performance was quite good but can be better. Today, we also had the opportunity to square off against a good pair so to me today the match was of a high quality,” he said.

Meanwhile, the men’s singles top seed Lee Zii Jia lost to Datu Mohd Shah Eizlan Sardik 21-19 21-14 in the third round action. ― Bernama