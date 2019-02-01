Transfer deadline day deals

Arsenal signed Spain international Denis Suarez, 25, on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 1 — With the January transfer window closing yesterday evening, AFP Sport picks out some of the main deals to go through around Europe on deadline day:

England

Newcastle United have signed Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron from MLS Cup winners Atlanta United, reportedly for a club-record fee. The 24-year-old penned a five-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be £20 million (RM107.3 million). The Magpies have also signed Italian left-back Antonio Barreca on loan from Monaco.

Arsenal signed Spain international Denis Suarez, 25, on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season. He will link up again with Arsenal boss Unai Emery, with whom he worked during a loan spell at Sevilla in 2014-15.

Wolverhampton Wanderers announced the permanent signing of Spain left-back Jonny Otto for a joint club-record fee of £18 million from Atletico Madrid. He had spent the first half of the season on loan at Molineux. Wolves also loaned forward Leo Bonatini to Nottingham Forest.

Leicester City have signed Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans on loan from Monaco until the end of the season, with Portuguese international Adrien Silva going the other way, also on loan.

Peter Crouch is back in the Premier League after the former England striker, 38, joined Burnley from Stoke City on a short-term deal.

Champions Manchester City signed Croatian teenager Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split for a reported £7 million. The midfielder has immediately rejoined Hajduk on loan until the end of next season.

Cardiff City have signed Curacao international Leandro Bacuna from second-tier Reading on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a reported £3 million.

Fulham’s controversial forward Aboubakar Kamara has joined Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan. The 23-year-old had been suspended by the Cottagers after being arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage following a fight at the club’s training ground last week.

Spain

Barcelona announced the signing of Emerson from Atletico Mineiro for €12 million (RM56.2 million) on a deal until 2024, but the 20-year-old Brazilian defender will play for Real Betis on loan until June.

Valencia confirmed the signing of Alaves striker Ruben Sobrino for a reported €5 million. Sobrino, whose contract will run until June 2022, bolsters Valencia’s options up front after the end of Michy Batshuayi’s loan from Chelsea.

Valencia have also signed Argentine defender Facundo Roncaglia on loan from Celta Vigo, who have brought in Uruguayan defender Lucas Olaza on loan from Boca Juniors and Algerian winger Ryad Boudebouz on loan from Betis.

Espanyol have agreed to sell striker Leo Baptistao to Chinese Super League club Wuhan Zall. He scored nine goals for Espanyol last season and had two in his last two games.

Germany

England’s under-17 world champion Emile Smith Rowe is the latest UK teenager to join the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig signing the 18-year-old midfielder on loan from Arsenal.

Another Englishman, West Ham United defender Reece Oxford, has gone to Augsburg on loan until June.

Defender Almamy Toure has left Monaco for Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Last year’s German Cup winners have also signed defender Martin Hinteregger on loan from Augsburg.

A day after signing Welsh prospect Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City, Schalke recruited Dutch international defender Jeffrey Bruma, 27, on loan from Wolfsburg.

Borussia Dortmund’s Japanese international midfielder Shinji Kagawa was loaned to Besiktas in Turkey for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old helped Dortmund win the German league and cup double in 2012 before spending two years at Man United, then returned to the German club in 2014.

Italy

Udinese have signed fromer Brazilian international defensive midfielder Sandro, 29, from Genoa with an obligation to buy. He previously played in England for Tottenham Hotspur and QPR, as well as West Brom on loan.

France

It has been a frenzied finish to a busy window at Monaco, who have signed forward Georges-Kevin N’Koudou on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

While eight players have come in at Monaco this month, eight have left. Among the departures on deadline day were Youssef Ait Bennasser, with the midfielder joining Saint-Etienne on loan.

A week after signing Mario Balotelli, Marseille have allowed Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou to join Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.

Former Monaco and Nice midfielder Valentin Eysseric has returned to Ligue 1, joining Nantes on loan until the end of the season from Serie A side Fiorentina. — AFP