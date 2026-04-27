SINGAPORE, April 27 — Singaporean authorities are launching a new year-long campaign urging the public not to be bystanders to sexual crime, as new statistics reveal a worrying increase in cases of molestation and rape.

The campaign, titled “Don’t be a Bystander! SPOT it. Report it,” was announced by Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann at a police seminar today, The Straits Times reported.

It aims to empower witnesses to act safely and effectively when they see a crime unfolding.

The initiative comes as police data shows a rise in sexual offences. The number of molestation cases increased from 1,427 in 2024 to 1,531 in 2025, averaging more than four cases a day. About 76 per cent of these incidents occurred in public spaces like transport networks and nightlife spots.

Rape cases also saw a significant jump, rising from 401 in 2024 to 479 in 2025, more than one rape reported daily.

Overall, sexual assault cases, which include rape and outrage of modesty, rose by almost 10 per cent, from 2,340 cases in 2024 to 2,566 in 2025. There was also an increase in cases involving victiunder the age of 16, which climbed from 943 to 1,031 in the same period.

‘Spot’ protocol

A key part of the new campaign is the introduction of the SPOT protocol, a simple guide for the public:

S pot the incident.

pot the incident. P rotect the victim (and oneself), perhaps by creating a distraction.

rotect the victim (and oneself), perhaps by creating a distraction. O bserve key details like the culprit’s appearance and location.

bserve key details like the culprit’s appearance and location. Tell the Police immediately.

Sim urged witnesses to step forward when it is safe to do so but warned them not to confront perpetrators directly or engage in online doxing, which could lead to legal repercussions.

The campaign also addresses the growing risk of online sexual crimes. Sim noted that perpetrators often exploit the anonymity of the internet and social media to prey on victims.

She advised parents to monitor their children’s online activities and watch for risky behaviours, such as adults initiating private conversations or asking for personal details.

Parents are encouraged to guide their children to disengage, block the user, take screenshots, and report the interaction to the police.

“If you are a victim of a sex crime, report it, no matter when it happened,” Sim said, adding that early reporting helps preserve evidence and brings culprits to justice faster.