SINGAPORE, June 12 — Eleven people, including teenagers, are being investigated in Singapore for suspected links to illegal online gambling activities and misuse of bank accounts, according to The Straits Times.

The Singapore daily reported the nine men and two women, aged between 17 and 23, were arrested in raids conducted between June 4 and 11 as part of enforcement efforts against illegal gambling.

Police said the suspects are believed to have helped facilitate illegal online betting by obtaining accounts from unlicensed gambling operators or by providing personal bank accounts for financial transactions linked to syndicates.

“Not only are such activities criminal offences, they may also expose individuals and their families to significant financial and social harm,” police reportedly said.

Of those arrested, three are suspected of obtaining illegal betting accounts for others, while seven are believed to have handed over control of their bank accounts to gambling syndicates after opening them.

One woman is also suspected of obtaining and attempting to procure bank accounts for illegal use by offering payment.

Police warned that those involved in illegal betting operations as agents can face fines of up to S$200,000 and jail terms of up to seven years, while those convicted of gambling with unlawful providers can face fines of up to S$10,000 and/or up to six months’ jail.

The Straits Times also reported that authorities reminded the public to report illegal gambling websites and seek help through the National Council on Problem Gambling if needed.