SINGAPORE, June 12 — Households in Singapore will have to pay higher public waste collection fees from July 1 following a revision aimed at reflecting rising operational and manpower costs, according to The Straits Times.

The Singapore daily reported that the monthly fee for HDB flats and non-landed private homes will increase by 44 cents from S$10.20 to S$10.64, while residents of landed properties will see their monthly charges rise by S$1.50 from S$34 to S$35.50.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said the revised fees, which include the nine per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), are part of a regular review of refuse collection charges.

“The revised fees ensure that Singapore’s overall waste management system is able to operate sustainably,” the agency was quoted as saying.

NEA added that the adjustment reflects increasing operational and manpower costs faced by public waste collectors.

According to The Straits Times, the refuse collection fees for HDB households can be offset through quarterly U-Save rebates, which are credited directly into eligible households’ utility accounts under the GST Voucher scheme.

The last revision to Singapore’s public waste collection fees was implemented in 2024.