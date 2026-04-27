SINGAPORE, April 27 — Electric vehicles (EVs) have officially taken over Singapore’s new car market, accounting for 57.6 per cent of all registrations in the first quarter of 2026 and outnumbering petrol and hybrid models for the first time in the nation's history.

The surge marks a dramatic shift in consumer preference, leaping from a 45 per cent market share in 2025 and just 3.8 per cent in 2021. In total, 7,679 new electric cars were registered in the first three months of the year, The Straits Times reported.

Leading the charge is Chinese auto giant BYD, which extended its dominance by capturing nearly one in every four new car sales (24.3 per cent).

The brand registered 3,239 units in the first quarter, solidifying its position as the top-selling car brand in Singapore.

In a sign of a broader market disruption, three other Chinese brands — Chery, GAC, and MG — joined BYD in the top 10 for the first time, displacing several established South Korean and Japanese rivals.

Despite having limited EV offerings, Toyota managed to hold on to its second-place position with a 14.5 per cent market share.

American EV maker Tesla saw a significant rise, climbing from sixth place in 2025 to third, capturing 11.4 per cent of the market with 1,515 registrations.

The traditional German luxury brands, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, settled for fourth and fifth place, respectively, while Japanese stalwart Honda slipped one position to sixth.

The market shift is being heavily influenced by Singapore's pro-EV policies, which offer consumers rebates of up to S$30,000 (RM105,000) for electric cars, while penalising high-emission petrol vehicles.

Chinese brands have also been particularly adept at offering models that qualify for Singapore's cheaper Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE), making them more accessible to a wider range of buyers.