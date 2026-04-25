SINGAPORE, April 25 — A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to six years and 10 months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane in Singapore after a violent back-alley fight in Geylang left a 67-year-old man dead, according to The Straits Times.

Zubir Mohamed pleaded guilty to four charges, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt, using abusive words against a public service worker, and two counts of theft, the report said.

The court heard that on August 3, 2024, Zubir and his wife had gone to a back alley at 669 Geylang Road to buy illicit medication. Claiming it was their birthday, Zubir tried to get free cough syrup or pills from a man identified as Tan, but was refused.

He then turned to 67-year-old Sivarajoo Pitchay Pillai, who handed him S$20 (RM60). Zubir used the money to buy a bottle of cough syrup.

Tensions escalated shortly after when Sivarajoo realised some tablets were missing following contact with Zubir. When confronted, Zubir denied taking them and hurled vulgarities.

During the argument, Zubir pushed the older man — who was using a walking stick — causing him to fall. Despite being restrained by his wife, he attempted to punch Sivarajoo and tried to snatch his walking stick. CCTV footage later showed Zubir repeatedly pushing and punching the victim.

A witness intervened and helped Sivarajoo onto a chair as he bled from his nose and mouth. Police were called.

Minutes later, Zubir returned and the confrontation resumed. He pushed Sivarajoo again, causing him to fall and hit his head. Witnesses said blood flowed from the victim’s nose, mouth and ears.

Sivarajoo was taken to Changi General Hospital and diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage and skull fracture. Doctors warned his family he would likely remain in a vegetative state.

He underwent surgery but developed seizures days later. His family later removed life support, and he died on August 19, 2024.

On the same day as the assault, Zubir and his wife lodged a false police report accusing Sivarajoo of offering to sell them ketamine and turning violent when they declined. Zubir maintained the account during investigations before later claiming he could not remember the incident, only admitting to the assault after being shown CCTV footage.

The court also considered other offences committed by Zubir, including stealing an electric bicycle a day before the attack, and earlier thefts involving cash cards, a wallet and money from a parked car. In a separate incident in May 2024, he punched a student nurse at Singapore General Hospital and hurled vulgarities at an auxiliary officer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Lu Yi described him as a “recalcitrant, serial offender”, adding: “His acts of causing hurt escalated to the present violent assault with the accused raining punches on and forcefully pushing the aged, vulnerable deceased, ultimately causing his death.”

In mitigation, Zubir, who was unrepresented, said: “I feel very guilty about what happened to the deceased, and I will never forget this incident. I truly apologise to his family.”

Sentencing him, Principal District Judge Toh Yung Cheong said Zubir had been fully aware he was attacking an elderly man. He highlighted the offender’s “extensive criminal history”, including multiple convictions for causing hurt, as an aggravating factor requiring stronger deterrence.