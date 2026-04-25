SINGAPORE, April 25 — Singapore has signed the fourth iteration of the Country Programme Framework (CPF) 2026–2031 with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to strengthen its nuclear capabilities across key sectors, including energy, health and environmental safety.

In a statement yesterday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the CPF serves as the strategic reference for medium-term planning of technical cooperation between the republic and the IAEA.

It will identify priority areas where nuclear technology transfer and resources will support the national development goals.

“The 2026–2031 framework identifies six priority areas: nuclear and radiation safety and nuclear security; environment; food safety; human health; energy; and industrial applications,” it said.

According to NEA, the framework aims to enhance Singapore’s capabilities in assessing the suitability of new energy technologies, strengthen environmental radiation monitoring capacities, food radiochemistry and safety testing, and advance the quality and safety of nuclear imaging and cancer therapy.

“The framework augments Singapore’s efforts to build capabilities in nuclear safety as it assesses the potential deployment of nuclear energy and in light of the region’s growing interest in nuclear energy.

“It builds upon achievements from previous technical cooperation programmes, ensuring Singapore remains well-positioned to leverage nuclear science and technology for national development while contributing to regional capacity building efforts,” it added. — Bernama