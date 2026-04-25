SINGAPORE, April 25 — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Singapore over the leak of clips from an upcoming animated film in the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, as authorities moved swiftly to contain the breach, CNA reported yesterday.

Singapore police said they received a report on April 16 that extracts from The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender — which has yet to be released — were circulating on social media platforms. The suspect was arrested within a day.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and recovered a copy of the film from them.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had gained unauthorised remote access to the media-content server and downloaded the film,” police said.

“He subsequently posted parts of the film online.”

The man is being investigated for unauthorised access to computer material. If convicted, he could face up to seven years’ jail, a fine not exceeding S$50,000 (RM155,000), or both.

Clips from the film had surfaced earlier in April on social media platform X and were still accessible as of April 16, according to entertainment outlet Variety.

Variety also reported that Paramount — the studio behind the film — has determined that the leak did not originate from within the company.

The animated feature is slated for release in October, according to IMDb.