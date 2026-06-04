SINGAPORE, June 4 — The deepening cooperation in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) between Singapore and Malaysia highlights the strong ties in legal and dispute resolution communities, said Singapore Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong.

The enhanced collaboration was formalised yesterday through the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) between the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC), and between the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) and AIAC.

Tong said the MOUs also project a shared commitment to providing businesses and investors with trusted, efficient, and effective avenues for resolving disputes.

“As cross-border trade and investment continue to grow, collaboration between dispute resolution institutions becomes increasingly important.

“These partnerships will create more opportunities for exchanges, knowledge-sharing, and joint initiatives, while strengthening the region’s dispute resolution ecosystem,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The signing of the MOUs was witnessed by Tong and Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said after their meeting in Putrajaya.

The MOUs build on discussions between the two ministers on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Fiji in February 2026, where they explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in dispute resolution services.

“At today’s meeting, Tong and Azalina reaffirmed the close and enduring relationship between Singapore and Malaysia.

“They discussed areas of mutual interest, including the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, the Singapore Convention on Mediation, and strengthening people-to-people ties,” said Singapore Ministry of Law. — Bernama