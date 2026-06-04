SINGAPORE, June 4 — Singapore’s Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums rose to S$126,009 (RM394,543) in the latest bidding exercise, reaching their highest level in almost eight months.

Category A premiums, which apply to cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, ended at S$126,009, according to CNA.

The price increased from S$124,229 in the previous exercise and last exceeded S$126,000 in October 2025, when it reached S$128,105.

Premiums for Category B vehicles, which cover larger and more powerful cars, fell to S$126,989 from S$129,501.

Commercial vehicle COEs, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$94,000 from S$92,223.

Motorcycle premiums increased to S$10,000 from S$9,689.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are typically used for larger cars, slipped to S$129,000 from S$130,000.

A total of 4,920 bids were submitted for 3,215 available COEs.