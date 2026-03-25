SINGAPORE, March 25 — A 28-year-old man in Singapore is set to be charged today over a string of prank calls to the police hotline and separate vandalism incidents involving eggs thrown at police vehicles, according to a report by The Straits Times.

Police said they received at least 18 hoax calls between February 3 and March 22, in which the caller reported criminal activities that later turned out to be false.

Officers who responded to several of these reports on March 15, 21 and 22 were targeted in a follow-up act — eggs were thrown at their patrol cars after they exited their vehicles to investigate.

Following investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified and arrested the suspect on March 23.

Preliminary findings indicate the man had allegedly obtained a mobile line by fraudulently using an identity card that had been reported lost. He then used the line to place the prank calls to the police hotline.

He is expected to be charged with vandalism.

If convicted, he faces a fine of up to S$2,000 (RM6,200), a jail term of up to three years, or both. The offence also carries the possibility of between three and eight strokes of the cane.