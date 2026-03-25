SINGAPORE, March 25 — Heineken will shut large-scale brewing in Singapore within two years, cutting about 130 roles as output moves to regional plants including Malaysia, in a move reported by The Straits Times.

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS) said production will be reallocated to Malaysia and Vietnam by 2027, with Singapore shifting to an import-based model. Prices are not expected to be affected.

The Tuas facility will be redeveloped into a regional logistics and product development hub, including a pilot brewery.

About 130 roles will be phased out through 2027. APBS said it is working with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union and authorities to support staff with severance, job placement, reskilling and counselling.

A Heineken spokesman said the move is a “long-term structural decision grounded in several years of careful assessment” of supply chain needs, adding the shift will strengthen Singapore’s role in innovation and branding.

Union chief Sankaradass S. Chami said affected workers will receive “negotiated severance packages” and career support.

Singapore’s Economic Development Board said it is coordinating with agencies to help with job placements.

The restructuring follows Heineken’s plan to cut up to 6,000 jobs globally as demand weakens. Beer volumes fell 2.4 per cent in 2025.