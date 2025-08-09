SINGAPORE, Aug 9 — The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has struck social media gold with a sizzling Instagram reel that’s gone viral, clocking over 4.3 million views in just under a day.

The clip, posted yesterday, features officers from across SPF units — from the Traffic Police to the stealthy armour unit — all shown marching into action for NDP 2025 duties.

The reel ends on a high note, with a lone officer standing tall against a burst of fireworks, perfectly capturing the spirit of celebration and security.

What’s got netizens hooked? The reel’s soundtrack: Powerhouse, a pulsating Tamil track by renowned Kollywood music director Anirudh Ravichander, featuring lyrics by rapper Arivu.

Though in Tamil, the chosen lines translate to a rallying cry that’s hard to resist: “Let the arena vibrate, let the whistles and cheers come in, let us totally take over this moment, our clout will never diminish.”

The SPF says the song’s opening line conjures images of the roaring crowd at the Padang, symbolising the police force’s united “powerhouse” spirit in keeping Singapore’s festivities safe and smooth.

The reel has especially fired up Singapore’s Tamil-speaking community, who have flooded the comments with fire emojis, a universal sign of pure coolness.

Bonus trivia: The song is from the soundtrack of Coolie, an upcoming action thriller starring Indian cinema legend Rajinikanth.