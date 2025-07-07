SINGAPORE, July 7 — Singapore’s Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim has urged the public to stay respectful in the face of differing views, as three pro-Palestinian activists stand trial for allegedly organising an unauthorised procession outside the Istana last year.

Speaking after Friday prayers at the Muhajirin Mosque on July 4, Faishal emphasised that the women involved were not charged for their beliefs but for carrying out a procession in a prohibited area.

“In Singapore, everyone has the right to hold and express their views, including on humanitarian issues,” he said, as reported by Mothership today.

“They would have been charged even if the procession was organised to support any other cause.”

Faishal was referring to Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 26, Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 30, and Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 36.

The three are accused of organising an event in Singapore on February 2, 2024, without a police permit — a requirement under the Public Order Act, which designates the Istana’s perimeter a protected area.

That day, some 70 participants reportedly gathered outside Plaza Singapura and walked towards the Istana, holding umbrellas bearing watermelon motifs — a widely recognised symbol of support for the Palestinian cause.

The procession was part of a “Letters for Palestine” event, during which letters addressed to then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were delivered.

The group had allegedly promoted the event online, calling for public participation.

The trial for the trio began on July 1, with all three contesting a single charge each under the Public Order Act. If convicted, they could face a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM33,180), or both.

Faishal also addressed the online and public reactions the women have faced since their case went to court.

“I’ve seen some strong words and even personal attacks directed at these individuals. I feel this is unnecessary,” he reportedly said.

“We can disagree, but we should not lose our adab (decorum). Let us choose to be kind and measured, even when we hold different views.”

He added that Singapore’s social fabric depends not just on shared values but also on how citizens engage with one another, especially when views differ.

“We may have different points of view, but we do not let these differences divide us,” he was quoted as saying.

“Our strength as a community is not just in what we stand for, but in how we treat those with whom we disagree. That includes respecting one another's perspectives and upholding the laws that maintain our society's peace and unity.”

Under Singapore’s laws, organising or participating in public assemblies in protected areas without a permit is an offence, regardless of the cause being championed.