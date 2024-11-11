SINGAPORE, Nov 11 — Travellers can expect heavy traffic at Singapore’s Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints during the upcoming year-end school holidays in the island republic, which begin in mid-November.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has advised travellers to factor in additional waiting time from November 15 to January 1, 2025, especially on weekends.

ICA noted that during the recent September school holidays (August 30 to September 8), more than five million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, which connect Singapore to Malaysia.

“Traveller volume peaked on September 6, with a record number of over 543,000 crossings in a single day. Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance,” ICA said in a statement on Monday.

The agency also urged travellers to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules, and maintain lane discipline.

ICA warned that it would not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who fail to comply with officers’ instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints.

To ensure a smoother journey, travellers by car or motorcycle are encouraged to use QR codes in lieu of passports and to refrain from queue-cutting, as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

“Errant motorists caught queue-cutting will be turned away and required to re-queue,” ICA added. — Bernama