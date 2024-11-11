SINGAPORE, Nov 11 – A 37-year-old man has been charged today with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon after allegedly stabbing a Catholic priest at a St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah here.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that Basnayake Keith Spencer, appeared via video-link in court, where the prosecution requested that he be remanded for psychiatric evaluation at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

Basnayake had appeared unrepresented.

According to court documents, Basnayake approached Father Christopher Lee as he was distributing communion, then allegedly stabbed him in the mouth, resulting in several deep cuts on his tongue, upper lip and corner of his mouth.

Witnesses in the congregation subdued Basnayake and restrained him until police arrived to arrest him.

The police later reported finding five weapons in his possession, including the foldable knife allegedly used in the attack.

Basnayake’s next court appearance is set for December.

He could face life imprisonment or up to 15 years in jail if convicted, and also caning and/or fine.

Singapore Home Ministry said the suspect, a Singaporean Sinhalese man who identified as a Christian, had a history of serious hurt and drug-related offences.

The ministry said the suspect acted alone and that the attack was not religiously motivated or an act of terrorism.