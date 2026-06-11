TEHRAN, June 11 — Iran’s military command said today it will target any ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, after it struck two vessels attempting to pass through the strategic waterway, as talks to end the war faltered.

The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran yesterday, with President Donald Trump vowing to “hit them hard” after accusing Tehran’s negotiators of “playing us for suckers”.

The Khatam al-Anbiya command said todayday, “any vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted” adding that the strait is now “completely closed to all types of vessel”, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy, quoted by state television IRIB and the Mehr agency, said that “two ships attempting to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz were hit”.

“Following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the American enemy, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice,” it said.

“We warn that no vessel should leave its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy.”

Iranian media reported explosions across the country’s south near the Strait of Hormuz, the same area where US forces had already bombarded air defence, radar and other sites on Tuesday. — AFP