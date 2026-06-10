KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Winning the 2026 Indonesia Open title on Sunday has fuelled national professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani’s hunger to pursue more prestigious titles on the international stage.

Sze Fei said the key to continuing their progress was not to set overly specific targets that could create unnecessary pressure, while maintaining the mentality of always striving for greater success.

“I think we are not targeting any particular tournament, but we cannot just be satisfied with what we have achieved. Instead, we need to stay hungry to win even more,” he said when met after the ‘Smash It With #FeiDin’ programme here today.

Sze Fei also dismissed the perception that they had already achieved everything as professional badminton players.

“I don’t think we have everything (in terms of titles). There are still many major tournaments that we have never won before,” he said.

Sze Fei also acknowledged that the World Championships and the Olympic Games titles were among their main goals as elite national players.

Meanwhile, his partner Nur Izzuddin said their immediate focus was on preparations for the Japan Open, scheduled to be held in July. — Bernama