SINGAPORE, June 11 — A three-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a condominium swimming pool while riding a kick scooter under his nanny’s supervision, with a coroner ruling there was no foul play in the case, The Straits Times reported.

Coroner Brenda Chua, releasing findings on June 11, concluded that the child’s death was due to accidental drowning following the incident on March 5, 2025.

According to the report, court proceedings found that the boy had been riding his kick scooter at a condominium playground when he lost control and fell into a 1.2m-deep pool. He did not know how to swim.

At around 6pm, the nanny had brought him to the playground and later admitted she did not have her mobile phone with her as she wanted to fully focus on supervising the child.

However, security footage showed a 46-second gap during which the boy moved towards the pool area unsupervised before falling in while making a turn, the report said.

The nanny was seen sitting briefly during that period before standing up to search for him and later jumping into the pool to rescue him, despite being unable to swim.

Paramedics attempted resuscitation at the scene before the boy was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, The Straits Times reported.

Coroner Chua said the nanny was “not forthcoming” during the inquiry and described her conduct as “one of deflection”, while stressing the importance of close supervision of young children near swimming pools.

The boy’s identity was protected under a gag order, and the condominium and nanny were not named in court.