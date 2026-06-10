SINGAPORE, June 10 — Singapore and Selangor are exploring new areas of cooperation to deepen economic ties and share development experiences as the economies of the two become increasingly interconnected, Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said.

He said Selangor is one of Malaysia’s most dynamic and economically significant states.

“As our economies become increasingly interconnected, there is value in exchanging ideas and learning from one another’s experiences,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, after meeting Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in Singapore.

The two leaders also discussed various topics, including strengthening Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations and efforts to address regional border challenges in Southeast Asia.

“We discussed Amirudin’s plans and priorities for Selangor’s development.

“I shared Singapore’s approach to education and upskilling to ensure our workers remain ready to harness the opportunities presented by technological change,” Balakrishnan added. — Bernama