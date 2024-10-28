SINGAPORE, Oct 28 — A former teacher, who was sentenced for filming victims using urinals, has had his application to join the legal profession blocked following objections from key regulatory bodies.

According to CNA, Mohamad Shafee Khamis, 50, served a 10-week prison sentence after pleading guilty to serious sexual offences, including filming a male police officer, a colleague, and a 16-year-old student in compromising situations.

Shafee’s legal troubles began in 2018 when he resigned from his teaching position amid allegations that he filmed several individuals without their consent. In March 2022, he pleaded guilty to four charges, with another six considered in his sentencing.

The incidents included filming a 51-year-old male teacher and a 16-year-old student at a school where he taught, as well as possessing 128 obscene films.

At the time of the offences, he was diagnosed with multiple psychiatric conditions, including severe depression and voyeuristic disorder.

Following his release, Shafee enrolled in the Juris Doctor (JD) programme at Singapore Management University, graduating with high merit in June 2022.

He then undertook practical training at Vanilla Law before applying to be admitted as an advocate and solicitor in May 2023.

CNA reported that his application was met with significant resistance from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc), and the Singapore Institute of Legal Education (SILE).

The AGC highlighted concerns about Shafee’s integrity and character, arguing that his past offences reflected a “deficit of probity” and that he had not been forthcoming about his criminal history.

They raised questions about whether he had disclosed his offences to the Ministry of Education (MOE) or his supervising solicitor.

Shafee admitted that he had not informed the MOE or his supervising solicitor about his criminal record, stating that he did not believe he was obliged to do so.

In a recent judgment, as reported by CNA, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon noted that this was a unique case in which an applicant for the legal profession had previously been convicted of serious sexual offences.

He acknowledged that while Shafee had served his sentence and made strides in rehabilitation, it was essential to assess the potential risks to public trust in the legal profession.

“At one level, this might suggest that he has paid his debt to society, been rehabilitated, and was ready to be reintegrated,” he was quoted as saying.

However, he stressed the need for public confidence in the legal profession, stating that it was crucial for the court and stakeholders to be assured of Shafee’s fitness to practise law.

Ultimately, the court decided on a minimum exclusionary period of two years, during which Shafee cannot apply for admission again.

This decision allows for further time to ascertain his rehabilitation and suitability for the legal profession.

While the Chief Justice noted the progress Shafee had made since his offences and his clean record over the past six years, he concluded that more time was necessary before granting him the privilege to serve as an officer of the court.