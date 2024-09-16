SINGAPORE, Sept 16 — Baker’s Cottage addressed the recent incident involving its mooncakes in Singapore that were found to be tainted with E. coli bacteria.

In a social media statement, the food chain said that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) had found E coli levels beyond SFA’s stanadrds.

Baker’s Cottage stated that the issue primarily affected its Snow Skin Signature Yam mooncakes.

As to the cause, Baker’s Cottage has determined the shipment went through a third-party warehouse where mishandling likely caused the issues.

In the statement, the chain apologised saying: “We sincerely regret this situation and are taking immediate steps to rectify it. Ensuring the quality and safety of our products remains our highest priority, and we are implementing measures to prevent similar issues in the future.”

E. coli is a type of foodborne pathogen commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. Contamination can occur during production due to cross-contamination.