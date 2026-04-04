SINGAPORE, April 4 — Singapore has confirmed its first locally transmitted mpox cases, including infections from the more severe clade 1b strain, health authorities said, raising vigilance but stressing that the wider public risk remains low.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Thursday that the two cases — men aged 30 and 34 — are the first reported locally acquired infections and the country’s first involving the clade 1b variant.

Both are believed to have been infected through sexual contact and are in stable condition.

“As mpox is predominantly transmitted through intimate or prolonged physical contact, including sexual contact, the risk to the general public is currently low,” the CDA said in a statement.

The 30-year-old patient had no recent travel history. He developed symptoms on March 25 and was admitted to hospital on March 30. His infection was confirmed the following day. He has since been discharged and remains on home isolation until April 20 pending further review.

The second patient, aged 34, had recently travelled and had prolonged physical contact with the first case, the agency said. He developed symptoms on March 26, sought medical attention on March 31, and tested positive on April 1. He is also isolating at home until April 21.

“Investigations and contact tracing are ongoing for both cases,” said the CDA.

“Their close contacts have been advised to monitor their health and seek medical care if they are unwell. High-risk contacts will be recommended mpox vaccination as post-exposure prophylaxis.”

The clade 1b strain, regarded as more severe than the clade 2 variant, first emerged in September 2023 and was initially detected among sex workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It contributed to a surge of cases across parts of Africa in 2024.

According to figures on the CDA’s website, Singapore had recorded seven mpox cases this year as of March 21, compared with 23 cases in the whole of 2025.

Common symptoms include rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain and swollen lymph nodes. Severe complications can occur in medically vulnerable individuals.

“Mpox is predominantly transmitted through intimate or prolonged physical contact, including sexual contact. Population-wide vaccination is therefore not recommended,” the CDA said.

Vaccines are currently available for higher-risk groups at selected clinics, including the Department of Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Clinic and other private providers. The vaccine will also be offered at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases from May.

“The public should remain vigilant and protect themselves from mpox by avoiding high-risk sexual activities, such as engaging in casual sex or having multiple sexual partners,” the agency added.

“In addition, travellers to countries affected by mpox should practise good hand hygiene, reduce physical contact with persons who are unwell and avoid consumption of bushmeat.”