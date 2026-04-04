KUANTAN, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the martial art of silat to be strengthened, especially among young people, as it not only builds character and self-discipline but also instils a spirit of struggle.

Anwar said he takes the initiative seriously and has communicated his support for the effort to the president of the National Silat Federation of Malaysia (Pesaka), Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin.

“This spirit must be cultivated. Silat is more than a martial art; it embodies a timeless fighting spirit shaped by blood, sweat, tears, and sacrifice,” he said at the MADANI Pendekar (Warrior) Gathering at the Pahang Sports Complex (SUKPA) last night.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.

He said the gathering is more than just an event; it aims to empower young people with the spirit and strength to defend the nation and uphold their people’s dignity.

“Don’t pay attention to foolish or negative opinions out there. We know our worth. To protect the honour of our nation, we must empower a generation of young people with the spirit and strength to carry it forward,” he said.

At the event, Anwar awarded former national silat athlete Fazly Mansoh the Pahang MADANI Pendekar Award, and former national athlete Suzy Mohd Sulaiman the MADANI Srikandi Award.

The prime minister also symbolically received the PMX Championship Trophy ahead of the two-day event, which starts tomorrow at SUKPA. — Bernama