SINGAPORE, April 14 — Singapore has advised its citizens to defer all travel to Iran “given the latest security situation”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said today.

MFA in its travel advisory for Iran also asked Singaporeans who are in the Middle Eastern country to remain vigilant and monitor developments closely.

“Singapore has no diplomatic mission in Iran, which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency,” it said, adding that those who need consular assistance while in Iran can contact MFA’s 24 hours-Duty Office.

MFA also strongly encouraged Singaporeans to eRegister with them at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so that they can be contacted should the need arise.

The travel advisory was released after Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel yesterday.

Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force fired dozens of missiles at specific Israeli targets inside the occupied territories.

The IRGC said the strikes are in response to numerous crimes committed by Israel, including an attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and a group of its commanders and military advisors in Syria. — Bernama

