SINGAPORE, Feb 14 — A drunk young woman became so agitated that her friends called the police. When they arrived, the woman kicked two officers and spat at and hurled vulgarities at them. She also damaged a police vehicle.

Yesterday (Feb 13), Angie Png Kai Wen, now aged 21, pleaded guilty to five charges: Two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant on duty, one count of using abusive words to a public servant, one count of mischief and one count of being drunk and incapable of taking care of herself in a public place.

Six other similar charges, including two for attempting to bite the neck and hand of police officers during the same incident, are to be taken into consideration during sentencing.

A probation suitability report has been called for Png. She will return to court on March 13.

What happened

At around 11pm on Aug 31, 2022, Png started consuming alcoholic drinks with her friends at a bar in Parklane Shopping Mall, until around 3am.

Once they had stopped drinking, Png’s friends assisted her to the taxi stand to help her hail a taxi to return home. However, while waiting, she suddenly became angry and screamed vulgarities at her friends.

Png kicked one of her friends, who as a group tried to calm her down but were unable to.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kevin Liew told the court that one of Png’s friends called the police after seeing her become “increasingly agitated”, stating over the phone, “My friend become crazy and want to hit people”.

Two police sergeants were dispatched to the scene and arrived around 10 minutes later.

When one of the sergeants asked Png to calm down, she spat on his leg and hurled vulgarities at him.

When the two officers placed her under arrest and took her to the police car, Png continued to shout vulgarities at the police officers and kicked the front bonnet of the police car.

Her kick caused a dent to the car which cost S$309 to fix, the court heard.

The two officers eventually managed to escort Png to the car but waited for further police assistance before leaving.

A female police officer who was also dispatched to attend to the incident arrived at around 4.10am and the officers decided to move Png to her car instead so a female police officer could handle the woman.

While she was being moved, Png kicked the jaw of one of the police officers. She also kicked the stomach and chest of the female police officer.

This “spree of physical and verbal assaults” to police officers lasted for slightly under an hour on Sept 1, 2022, said DPP Liew.

For being drunk and unable to take care of oneself in a public place, Png could be jailed for up to one month or be fined up to S$1,000.

For one count of mischief, Png could be jailed for up to two years or fined, or receive both punishments.

Anyone who voluntarily causes hurt to a public servant on duty can be jailed for up to seven years, be fined or caned.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014, anyone who uses insulting or abusive language towards a public servant on duty can be jailed for up to 12 months or be fined up to S$5,000. — TODAY