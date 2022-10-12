‘Avatar: The Experience’ brings the culture, creatures and flora of Pandora to Singapore's Gardens By The Bay. — Screencapture via Instagram/avatartheexperience

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The world of Pandora from the Avatar film series is coming to Gardens By The Bay, Singapore.

Enter Avatar: The Experience.

From October 28, the “Cloud Forrest” will be transformed into an immersive walkthrough event recreating the world of Pandora with sculptures and CGI effects.

Inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar, the area will be split into five zones, each representing a part of the indigenous Na’vi culture.

Tickets to the Cloud Forest for residents of Singapore are priced from RM88 for adults and RM75 for children and senior citizens.

Non-residents will be charged RM172 for adults and RM130 for children. The exhibit is scheduled to end on March 31 next year.

Visitors will be able to experience bioluminescent environments and interact and take photos with animatronic banshees from the film.

Sculptures of the Ilu marine creatures from the new film Avatar: The Way of the Water will also be featured.

“Over the years, Gardens by the Bay has emerged as a foremost icon for Singapore,” said Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by The Bay in a statement.

“Many visitors associate the aesthetic of Gardens by the Bay with the stunning environments from the film Avatar. This collaborative opportunity serves as a one-of-a-kind event and adds to the significance of our 10th anniversary celebrations.”

For more information, visit https://avatartheexperience.com/.

Avatar: The Way of the Water opens in Malaysian cinemas on December 16.