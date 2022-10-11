Upon arrival, the police found the 47-year-old man lying motionless outside the residential unit. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 — A 19-year-old man will be charged tomorrow (October 12) with the murder of his 47-year-old father.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Yishun Avenue 4 at about 7.05pm on the same day.

Upon arrival, they found the 47-year-old man lying motionless outside the residential unit. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

His son was arrested there.

He will be charged on Wednesday with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing. ― TODAY