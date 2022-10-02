The police said the incident happened along Serangoon North Ave 5 on Sept 26, 2022. — Internet screengrabs Internet screengrabs

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 — The police are investigating a 29-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of rash act, following a viral video showing him seemingly running into the path of a moving car and falling onto the ground, despite not being hit.

The police said that they had received a report on Tuesday (Sept 27) from a woman who said that while she was driving along Serangoon North Ave 5 on Monday, "an unknown man had purportedly dashed out onto the road in front of her vehicle and appeared to fall in front of her vehicle even though there was no collision".

“Through investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man,” the police said in a statement yesterday.

A 31-second video of the incident was uploaded on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor on Wednesday and has garnered more than 78,000 views. A similar video had also been viewed 64,000 times on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante-SGRV.

In the dashcam video, a man can be seen waiting at the side of the road, before flailing his arms and running into the road as a car approaches him.

The driver manages to stop the car and does not hit him, but he falls to the ground before sitting up and seemingly mumbling to himself.

A woman can be heard in the car asking: "What are you doing?"

The video then stops and it is not clear what happened after that.

The police said that their preliminary investigations revealed that the man did not suffer any injuries from the incident, did not ask the woman for any money and had walked off after the incident.

The Beh Chia Lor Facebook post with the video had stated the following: "'He asked for $100 from me!' Happened on 26-9-2022."

The police said that those guilty of committing a rash act could face an imprisonment term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who endanger public safety," they added. — TODAY