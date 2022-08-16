The survey, which was conducted in February and March this year, highlights the workforce’s latest sentiments and perceptions of the local job market. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 — About two in five respondents in a survey here said that they would not accept a job if they were unable to work from home or anytime they wanted.

A similar proportion also said they would rather be unemployed than feel unhappy in their job, while about half of those surveyed insisted that they would quit their job if it prevented them from enjoying life.

These were the findings of a bi-annual survey by recruitment agency Randstad, which involved 1,000 Singapore-based respondents who are employed and aged between 18 and 67.

The survey, which was conducted in February and March this year, highlights the workforce’s latest sentiments and perceptions of the local job market.

Remote working and flexible hours

More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of the respondents said that they valued the importance of remote work, with 42 per cent indicating that they would not accept a job if there was no work-from-home option.

Just above half, or 52 per cent, said that their employers provided them with remote working options.

Similarly, respondents indicated that they valued flexible working hours as well, with 80 per cent saying it was important to them and 60 per cent saying their jobs accommodated flexible work hours.

However, 41 per cent said they would not accept a job if they could not work during the hours that they wanted to.

Jaya Dass, the managing director of Randstad Singapore and Malaysia, said that while flexible working arrangements are important to Singapore workers, not all companies are seen to offer it as an option.

“As such, employees who value the flexibility to decide when and where they want to work may seek to work for other employers that offer these options.

“Employers that want to retain their employees should consider offering more flexible work models to meet the changing talent expectations that are brought about and exacerbated by the pandemic,” she said.

Younger workers more likely to quit if job keeps them from enjoying life

Younger workers here were more likely to quit if they felt that their jobs prevented them from enjoying life, the survey found.

More than half of the respondents (56 per cent) aged 18 to 24 said they would do so, similar to the proportion of respondents aged between 25 and 34.

A lower proportion of older workers (45 per cent) aged between 45 and 54 felt the same.

The survey report said that mature workers may face higher financial responsibilities and have a more established career. Hence, they are less likely to risk their job security to change employers.

Conversely, younger employees are changing their definition of success, which is reflected in their willingness to explore job switches to find the organisational structures and culture that best match their aspirations and lifestyles, said the report.

Lower pay for meaningful jobs

Forty-four per cent of respondents in Singapore said they were prepared to accept a lower pay for a job which contributed to society, 10 per cent higher than the global average, the survey found.

Older workers in particular were more likely to feel this way, with 47 per cent of respondents aged 45 to 54 indicating so, compared to those aged 18 to 24 (38 per cent), 25 to 34 (46 per cent) and 35 to 44 (39 per cent).

More than two in five respondents (43 per cent) said that they would not accept a job with a business that does not align with their values on social and environmental issues.

The same proportion would not accept a job if the company was not making a proactive effort to improve their diversity and equity. — TODAY