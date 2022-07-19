The cause of death was later determined by the state coroner to be Covid-19 Pneumonia, said MoH. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 19 — A four-year-old girl who contracted Covid-19 has died, marking the second death caused by the virus in a patient aged below 12.

In a statement today (July 19), the Ministry of Health (MH) said the four-year-old died from pneumonia on Sunday. She had no past medical history and was previously well.

“She developed symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection and fever on July 15, and tested positive for Covid-19 via an antigen rapid test on July 17 at a general practitioner clinic,” said MoH.

The girl was prescribed medications for her symptoms but remained unwell and collapsed later that night, added MoH.

The cause of death was later determined by the state coroner to be Covid-19 pneumonia, said the ministry.

Last month, an 18-month-old Singaporean boy became the first death of a Covid-19 patient below 12 years old.

He died from encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) due to Covid-19, respiratory syncytial virus and enterovirus infections.

“Children are generally more resilient to Covid-19 infections than adults and the elderly. Notwithstanding, Covid-19 infections can result in severe disease amongst children,” MoH said today.

MOH added that they, along with the Health Sciences Authority and Expert Committee on Covid-19 vaccination, were studying the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines that have been formulated for young children under the age of five. ― TODAY