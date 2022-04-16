Singapore PM Lee stresses need for ministers to be ‘team players’, says an effective PM must be able to trust and rely on his team

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at the press conference at the Istana on April 16. — Picture courtesy of Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information

SINGAPORE, April 16 — An effective prime minister must be able to trust and rely on his team, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today, and Singapore’s fourth-generation (4G) ministers must also be “team players” in supporting their leader.

“To be effective as a Prime Minister, (new 4G leader Lawrence Wong) must be able to trust and rely on his ministers and his ministers must also be team players supporting the PM, their PM, and supporting the team,” he said.

Giving a football analogy, he added: “They all have to help the team to score goals collectively for Singapore. So if it means passing the ball to somebody else who can head it in, you must be willing to do that.

“That is how the team has to work. And that is how Singapore cabinets have worked and been able to deliver results.”

Lee was speaking at a press conference attended by senior editors from Singapore’s main news organisations. This came two days after he named Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as the leader of the fourth generation of Singapore’s political leaders.

This means Wong is set to succeed Lee in the top job.

Lee today noted that former prime ministers, such as Lee Kuan Yew and Mr Goh Chok Tong, had a core team of ministers who helped them achieve things for Singapore.

“Without them, much less would have been done. Mr Goh Chok Tong had a strong team too, and I have greatly benefited from my ministers in the cabinet. And I think it will be even more so with Lawrence,” he said.

This is not how all other cabinets in the world work, he pointed out.

“The rivalries and internal politics that you read about and occupy the political pages of their newspapers and make it even into our newspapers. These destructive dynamics, all these years we have avoided them and that has been a very important factor in the PAP’s (People Action Party) success and in Singapore’s success,” Lee said.

“And for Singapore’s sake, we must ensure that the PAP government always continues to work like this,” he said.

Lee on Saturday was also asked about whether a deputy leader will be chosen among the 4G.

When Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had previously been chosen as the 4G leader, before stepping aside in April last year, had picked Education Minister Chan Chun Sing as his deputy.

Lee said the scope of the exercise that the party had just conducted to choose Wong as the new 4G leader did not include choosing a deputy 4G leader or a 5G leader.

“Therefore, there was no decision made on the deputy and in due course, Lawrence will decide who will be his deputy and who will be in his core team,” he said.

"And I hope he and his colleagues will work hard to identify and induct more promising leaders into the team to build up the 5G team for Singapore.