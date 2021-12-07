Cyclist fined S$1,500 for crashing into pedestrian after failing to stop at amber light in Singapore

Jessica Mollie Edgill was fined S$1,500 on December 7, 2021 and ordered to pay the same amount in compensation to the pedestrian she knocked down in October 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 — Failing to stop when the traffic light she was approaching turned amber, a 34-year-old cyclist crashed into a pedestrian at a traffic junction in central Singapore.

Jessica Mollie Edgill, a British national, was today fined S$1,500 (RM6,343) and ordered to pay the same amount in compensation to the pedestrian.

Edgill pleaded guilty in court to causing hurt to Lynette Tan, 56, by a negligent act.

The court heard that at about 1pm on Oct 20 last year, Edgill was riding on the left lane along Upper Pickering Street in Chinatown, after she exited the junction by New Bridge Road.

The weather was fine, the road surface dry and visibility clear at the time.

Edgill then entered the signalised junction of Havelock Road by Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road, just as the traffic light changed from green to amber.

As she cycled through the junction, Tan began crossing the road when the “green man” traffic signal was on. Edgill failed to exercise care and collided with her, the court heard.

Tan was taken to the Singapore General Hospital in an ambulance, having suffered injuries including a deep cut on her knee and superficial abrasions over her elbow.

She underwent surgery and was hospitalised for three days, before being discharged and given 33 days of hospitalisation leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Senthilkumaran Sabapathy sought a fine of at least S$2,000 in light of the victim’s injuries and Edgill’s level of culpability.

The prosecutor also asked for compensation of S$1,500 for Tan.

This comprises S$900 for her medical fees that were deducted from her MediSave health savings account, and S$600 for her pain and suffering during the hospitalisation leave.

Edgill’s lawyer Sarbrinder Singh sought a lower fine of S$1,500, telling the court that she was a “person of good character” who rendered help to the victim.

She also had no past conviction and the victim’s injuries were “not very serious”, added Mr Singh.

Edgill could have been jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$2,500, or punished with both. — TODAY