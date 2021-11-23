Covid-19: 1,782 new cases and 5 more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.83

n its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 28 patients who were unstable. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 — Singapore today recorded 1,782 new cases of Covid-19 and five more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is higher than the 1,461 reported yesterday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 28 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is a decrease from the 30 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 64 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — two more than yesterday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support rose slightly from 204 yesterday to 205 today.

In total, there are 420 ICU beds, of which 232 are now occupied — 92 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 55.2 per cent, up from 53.5 per cent yesterday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded today, 1,754 were in the community, 21 were residents of migrant workers dormitories and the remaining seven were imported.

There were 326 people aged 60 and older among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.83 — a rise from the ratio of 0.79 reported yesterday.

This is the 11th day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The five patients who died were aged between 62 and 92.

“All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 672 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 255,431 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 1,778 recovered patients were discharged yesterday, including 304 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,389 patients who remain hospitalised — a decrease from 1,421 yesterday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, four had new cases — up from two on Monday.

A total of 11 new infections were added to these four large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Nov 22, MOH said that 94 per cent of the eligible population — those aged 12 and above — have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 24 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

In the past seven days:

The number of fully vaccinated patients who were critically ill in ICU was at 0.5 per 100,000 people and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 4.6

The number of fully vaccinated patients who died was 0.04 per 100,000 people and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 0.7

For fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and above, the number who were critically ill under intensive care was 1.8 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 41.8

The number of fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and older who died was 0.2 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 7.5

