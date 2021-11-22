VTL flights between Singapore and India to start Nov 29, with six flights daily from Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said that there will be six designated VTL flights every day from the Indian cities of Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — Commercial flights between Singapore and India under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) will start from November 29, after both countries reached an agreement.

In a press release yesterday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that there will be six designated VTL flights every day from the Indian cities of Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

Under the VTL, fully vaccinated travellers from India may enter Singapore without quarantine and need to undergo Covid-19 testing.

Children aged 12 years and under who are not vaccinated will be allowed to travel into Singapore if they are accompanied by a VTL traveller who meets the requirements.

Applications for the vaccinated travel pass for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will open on Monday, 6pm.

Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens, permanent residents and children aged 12 and below do not need to apply for a pass to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between the two countries, although travellers on these flights must adhere to prevailing health requirements imposed by Singapore.

To facilitate the application process for vaccinated travel passes, applicants should also have their passport information, a digital proof of their vaccination status and the address in Singapore where they will be self-isolated while waiting for their on-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test.

Short-term visitors who require a visa for travel to Singapore must separately obtain a visa.

They are advised to do so after receiving their vaccinated travel pass approval and before departing for Singapore, said CAAS.

The airlines will announce the schedules for the VTL and non-VTL flights when ready, said the authority. — TODAY